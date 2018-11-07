https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/MI-House-4-Cnty-13372331.php
MI-House-4-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in
the race for U.S. House District 4.
|TP
|PR
|Hilliard
|Moolenr
|Clare
|19
|19
|3,965
|7,688
|Clinton
|34
|34
|15,507
|19,876
|Gladwin
|20
|20
|3,499
|7,311
|Gratiot
|21
|21
|5,186
|8,829
|Isabella
|30
|30
|10,452
|11,444
|Mecosta
|21
|21
|5,734
|9,543
|Midland
|49
|49
|14,428
|23,469
|Missaukee
|17
|17
|1,521
|4,943
|Montcalm
|25
|25
|7,173
|13,329
|Ogemaw
|17
|17
|2,827
|5,977
|Osceola
|18
|18
|2,560
|6,663
|Roscommon
|14
|14
|3,951
|7,556
|Saginaw
|41
|41
|13,499
|25,391
|Shiawassee
|34
|34
|11,840
|17,222
|Wexford
|20
|20
|4,397
|9,270
|Totals
|380
|380
|106,539
|178,511
AP Elections 11-07-2018 16:58
