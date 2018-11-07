MI-Prop-18-2RedistrictComm-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the voting on the Proposal 18-2 Redistricting Commission.

TP PR Yes No Alcona 12 12 2,642 2,747 Alger 10 10 2,450 1,376 Allegan 46 46 26,644 22,005 Alpena 17 17 6,821 6,026 Antrim 16 16 6,433 6,142 Arenac 17 17 3,408 3,196 Baraga 8 8 1,749 1,318 Barry 25 25 12,477 11,344 Bay 46 46 27,966 17,686 Benzie 13 13 5,583 3,930 Berrien 62 62 33,932 26,445 Branch 22 22 7,029 7,749 Calhoun 60 60 28,656 20,223 Cass 22 22 9,867 8,887 Charlevoix 20 20 7,072 6,190 Cheboygan 22 22 5,508 6,183 Chippewa 19 19 6,365 6,022 Clare 19 19 5,895 5,583 Clinton 34 34 22,505 13,410 Crawford 10 10 3,061 3,042 Delta 23 23 8,269 6,719 Dickinson 16 16 6,049 4,918 Eaton 51 51 31,970 17,674 Emmet 23 23 9,441 7,806 Genesee 215 215 104,286 58,380 Gladwin 20 20 5,734 4,972 Gogebic 11 11 3,820 2,419 Grand Trav 36 36 27,508 19,963 Gratiot 21 21 7,968 6,050 Hillsdale 26 26 8,040 8,321 Houghton 30 30 8,154 5,580 Huron 31 31 6,468 6,957 Ingham 121 121 87,568 31,393 Ionia 32 32 12,762 10,555 Iosco 18 18 6,196 5,290 Iron 16 16 3,122 2,134 Isabella 30 30 13,314 8,596 Jackson 63 63 34,799 24,383 Kalamazoo 107 107 76,469 36,517 Kalkaska 13 13 3,922 4,353 Kent 252 252 157,785 99,393 Keweenaw 5 5 772 501 Lake 15 15 2,293 2,264 Lapeer 38 38 18,509 20,177 Leelanau 13 13 8,279 5,546 Lenawee 44 44 21,320 17,329 Livingston 81 81 51,403 43,960 Luce 4 4 1,150 1,218 Mackinac 14 14 2,745 2,753 Macomb 338 338 198,654 149,905 Manistee 16 16 6,105 5,312 Marquette 36 36 20,481 8,572 Mason 25 25 7,073 6,318 Mecosta 21 21 8,217 7,044 Menominee 20 20 4,394 3,966 Midland 49 49 21,002 16,588 Missaukee 17 17 2,504 3,954 Monroe 64 64 33,079 25,905 Montcalm 29 29 12,219 10,549 Montmorenc 9 9 1,942 2,563 Muskegon 67 67 41,506 25,485 Newaygo 30 30 9,740 9,739 Oakland 516 516 369,916 211,631 Oceana 18 18 5,364 5,086 Ogemaw 17 17 4,700 4,235 Ontonagon 12 12 1,774 1,243 Osceola 18 18 4,188 5,013 Oscoda 7 7 1,701 1,904 Otsego 13 13 5,513 5,599 Ottawa 107 101 66,323 58,656 Presque I. 17 17 3,091 3,394 Roscommon 14 14 5,953 5,597 Saginaw 85 85 46,843 31,821 St. Clair 71 71 34,739 31,304 St. Joseph 24 24 10,177 9,612 Sanilac 31 31 7,311 8,749 Schoolcraf 11 11 2,053 1,544 Shiawassee 34 34 16,555 12,564 Tuscola 31 31 11,117 10,693 Van Buren 33 33 16,404 12,188 Washtenaw 150 150 129,801 39,537 Wayne 989 933 399,975 181,465 Wexford 20 20 6,622 7,101 Totals 4,808 4,746 2,473,214 1,570,461

AP Elections 11-07-2018 16:58