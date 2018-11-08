https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/MI-SuprCt-Cnty-13374993.php
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in
the race for Supreme Court.
|Morgan
|Wilder
|Alcona
|544
|2,242
|Alger
|411
|1,277
|Allegan
|4,258
|21,447
|Alpena
|1,515
|5,324
|Antrim
|1,305
|5,346
|Arenac
|631
|2,558
|Baraga
|304
|1,012
|Barry
|2,482
|11,416
|Bay
|3,941
|16,667
|Benzie
|837
|3,355
|Berrien
|5,728
|24,679
|Branch
|1,193
|6,123
|Calhoun
|5,778
|19,811
|Cass
|2,040
|7,831
|Charlevoix
|1,256
|5,455
|Cheboygan
|1,178
|4,931
|Chippewa
|1,424
|5,135
|Clare
|1,265
|4,908
|Clinton
|2,617
|13,546
|Crawford
|646
|2,504
|Delta
|1,582
|5,734
|Dickinson
|1,188
|4,390
|Eaton
|4,328
|18,584
|Emmet
|1,598
|7,140
|Genesee
|15,998
|56,480
|Gladwin
|1,121
|4,182
|Gogebic
|647
|2,052
|Grand Trav
|3,546
|15,698
|Gratiot
|1,534
|5,437
|Hillsdale
|1,442
|7,247
|Houghton
|1,323
|4,825
|Huron
|1,060
|5,477
|Ingham
|10,634
|38,492
|Ionia
|2,120
|9,825
|Iosco
|1,091
|4,465
|Iron
|595
|1,859
|Isabella
|2,209
|7,449
|Jackson
|5,465
|23,545
|Kalamazoo
|9,600
|40,857
|Kalkaska
|935
|3,360
|Kent
|22,656
|107,467
|Keweenaw
|119
|412
|Lake
|552
|1,928
|Lapeer
|3,402
|16,418
|Leelanau
|1,131
|5,077
|Lenawee
|3,834
|15,430
|Livingston
|6,842
|38,163
|Luce
|229
|894
|Mackinac
|645
|2,134
|Macomb
|28,979
|130,473
|Manistee
|1,241
|4,457
|Marquette
|2,894
|9,457
|Mason
|1,624
|5,701
|Mecosta
|1,490
|6,206
|Menominee
|1,032
|2,981
|Midland
|3,046
|14,557
|Missaukee
|724
|3,247
|Monroe
|5,203
|22,626
|Montcalm
|2,191
|9,808
|Montmorenc
|424
|1,886
|Muskegon
|6,461
|24,925
|Newaygo
|1,953
|9,028
|Oakland
|43,450
|193,222
|Oceana
|923
|4,546
|Ogemaw
|968
|3,452
|Ontonagon
|401
|1,117
|Osceola
|1,101
|4,129
|Oscoda
|371
|1,530
|Otsego
|992
|4,788
|Ottawa
|9,151
|60,766
|Presque I.
|818
|2,822
|Roscommon
|1,142
|4,705
|Saginaw
|7,137
|29,550
|St. Clair
|6,127
|25,840
|St. Joseph
|2,161
|8,926
|Sanilac
|1,494
|6,965
|Schoolcraf
|374
|1,295
|Shiawassee
|2,885
|11,374
|Tuscola
|1,993
|9,118
|Van Buren
|2,760
|11,649
|Washtenaw
|10,193
|44,696
|Wayne
|59,616
|209,181
|Wexford
|1,353
|5,993
|Totals
|359,451
|1,511,604
AP Elections 11-08-2018 13:00
