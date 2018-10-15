Mail stolen out of mailbox on Middlesex Road in Darien

DARIEN — Mail was reportedly stolen from a residence on Middlsex Road.

On Oct. 9 at 7:46 a.m. police were contacted by a resident on the 500 block of Middlesex Road who reported that mail had been stolen from their mailbox.

The resident said he had placed a stack of ten “Thank You” cards in his mailbox the previous evening at around 9:30 p.m. to be picked up by UPS. According to police he had fully closed the mailbox door and lifted up the red flag to indicate he had mail to be retrieved.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. the next morning, he noticed the mailbox door was open and the cards were missing. The complainant told police he did not believe USPS did late pickups in his area. According to police it was also Oct. 8, which was Columbus Day, and USPS was closed.

The value of the “Thank You” cards was not provided, police said.

