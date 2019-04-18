Maine could source more prescriptions drugs from Canada

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine could source more prescription drugs at a lower cost from Canada under a leading Democrat's bills.

Maine Public reports Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson's bills aim to provide Mainers with more ways of obtaining affordable prescription drugs.

Two bills would allow more prescription drugs to be sourced from Canada, both by individuals and through a wholesale drug importation program. Another would create a board charged with assessing the manufacturing cost of certain drugs.

The bills drew support at Wednesday's hearing from individuals who said they were forgoing or taking on debt to afford medicine for conditions such as multiple sclerosis and Type 1 diabetes.

Pfizer's Chief Security Officer John Clark raised concerns about counterfeiters in the drug industry.

Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn said the legislation could provide greater oversight.