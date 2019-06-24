Maine hopes new laws will help lower prescription drug costs

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is hoping to lower prescription drug costs under bills signed by the Democratic governor.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed such bills into law Monday, and the laws are effective September.

Such bills include a new program to allow Maine to import prescription drugs from Canada to save costs for consumers. The legislation doesn't fund the program, which lacks an estimated cost.

Another bill creates a new board charged with setting prescription drug spending targets for state, county and local governments.

Mills also signed legislation to rewrite rules for companies that administer drug benefit programs for health plans.

Another bill requires prescription drug manufacturers to disclose data such as certain price hikes. A state data agency is then charged with producing an annual report on trends in prescription drug costs.