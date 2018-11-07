Maine lawmakers: Robert Mueller's probe must continue

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Three members of Maine's congressional delegation are concerned about the forced resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions less than 24 hours after the midterm elections.

Rep. Chellie Pingree said she and fellow Democrats who are taking over control of the House "will be watching to ensure that this isn't an attempt by President Trump to interfere with the Mueller investigation."

GOP Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King agreed that the administration mustn't impede special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between the president's Republican campaign and Russia.

Trump had criticized Sessions for recusing himself from Mueller's investigation.

Trump announced in a tweet that he was naming Sessions' chief of staff Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general. Whitaker has criticized Mueller's investigation.