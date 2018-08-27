Maine residents protest Supreme Court nominee

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered outside City Hall in Portland, Maine, to protest Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

The 53-year-old Kavanaugh is a conservative who could push the court more toward the right for a generation.

Organizer of Sunday's protest Marie Follayttar tells WGME-TV Kavanaugh could reject Medicaid expansion and roll back protections for people with preexisting conditions. Other protesters criticized Kavanaugh's views on abortion.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins previously said she would not decide on how she would vote until after the Senate Judiciary Committee holds confirmation hearings next month.

Maine's Republican party issued a statement after the protest, saying Kavanaugh will "faithfully interpret the law and protect the Constitution, not legislate from the bench."

___

Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com