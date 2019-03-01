Maine's lobster haul reached second-highest value on record

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say lobstermen brought more than 119 million pounds (54 million kilograms) of the state's signature seafood ashore last year — with the second-highest value on record.

The state is by far the biggest lobster producer in the United States, and the industry is in the midst of a multiyear boom. However, the catch and its value have fluctuated wildly in recent years. Officials said Friday the 2018 lobster catch was worth $637 million at the docks.

The 2017 haul was a little less than 111 million pounds (50 million kilograms) and was valued at nearly $434 million. That represented a drop from the previous year.

Preliminary data from 2018 show that trend reversed, for the year at least. The industry's also contending with Chinese tariffs and warming waters.