Maine state lawmakers approve gender pay gap legislation

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — State lawmakers in Maine have approved a bill that prohibits employers from asking about a potential worker's wage history during job interviews.

The House and Senate both voted to send the bill to Gov. Janet Mills' desk on National Equal Pay Day, a symbolic date used to illustrate the ongoing pay disparity between men and women across the nation. The Portland Press Herald reports the Democrat and Maine's first female governor says she plans to sign the bill into law.

State and federal laws already prohibit employers from paying a worker less than a similarly qualified colleague in the same position because of gender.

Supporters said Tuesday the bill helps prevent further pay inequality by preventing employers from basing pay off previous salary history.

