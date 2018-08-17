Maine unemployment rises slightly, remains low

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine labor officials say the unemployment rate rose slightly in July.

The unemployment rate rose to 3 percent last month, up from 2.9 percent in June. The unemployment rate represents a drop from 3.5 percent a year ago.

The Maine Department of Labor said the unemployment rate has been below 4 percent for more than 32 straight months. That is the longest period of such low unemployment on record.

Maine's unemployment rate was lower than the nationwide rate of 3.9 percent, which was down from 4 percent in June and 4.3 percent a year ago. The New England rate was 3.6 percent, with the lowest rate in New Hampshire at 2.7 percent and the highest rate in Connecticut at 4.4 percent.