Mainer to lead Navy's Fourth of July flyover in Boston

ELIOT, Maine (AP) — A Maine native is going to lead a Navy fly-over of the Boston Independence Day celebration before landing and enjoying the fireworks.

Lt. Justin Strausser, who grew up in Eliot, is going to pilot one of two E2-C Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft during the Boston Pops Fourth of July concert on the Esplanade. They'll depart from Pease National Guard Base for the mission.

Strausser tells the Portsmouth Herald that he plans to return to Pease and then travel back to Boston to join his wife, also a Navy pilot, and their 10-month-old twins, for the fireworks.

The E-2C Hawkeye is a carrier-capable, twin-turboprop aircraft. It carries a large radar dome carried above the fuselage.