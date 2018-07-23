Major crops in Iowa and Nebraska surge ahead of schedule

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The corn and soybean crops in Iowa and Nebraska are significantly ahead of schedule and looking very good for a plentiful harvest this fall.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop progress report Monday says Nebraska corn is rated 87 percent good to excellent and in Iowa its 79 percent.

Soybeans are 85 percent good to excellent in Nebraska. In Iowa it's 76 percent.

The crops are significantly ahead in development in both states.

Corn silking is more than a week ahead of schedule in Iowa with 88 percent silked. It's 82 percent in Nebraska.

Soybean blooming in Nebraska is at 78 percent compared with 71 percent of the five-year average and in Iowa 81 percent of the crop is blooming ahead of the 66 percent average.