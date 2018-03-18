Malloy stands by nominee as uncertain Senate vote nears

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is standing by his nominee for the chief justice of Connecticut's highest court.

The Democrat says if Associate Justice Andrew McDonald is not confirmed by the General Assembly, "it will permanently change how judges are made in Connecticut" and "introduce politics where it has never existed before."

McDonald's nomination cleared the House of Representatives on March 12 on a narrow 75-74 vote. He now faces another close vote in the Senate, where there are an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. One Democrat has already recused herself, making GOP support necessary for his confirmation.

No date has been set yet for a Senate vote but a spokesman for Democratic Senate President Martin Looney says he's "committed to an up-or-down vote before the end of March."