Man, 5-year-old boy hurt in electrical accident in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man and his 5-year-old son were hospitalized after a mechanical lift they were using in Everett touched power lines.

The Daily Herald reports the accident happened Friday afternoon in an alley downtown.

It wasn't known why the pair was using a mechanical lift.

The Everett Fire Department says the incident also was related to a temporary power outage in the area.

Authorities say the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries.

The father's condition was not immediately clear.

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com