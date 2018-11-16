Man again gets death sentence in disabled woman's torture

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has once again been sentenced to death for his role in the torture death of a mentally disabled woman.

A Westmoreland County jury handed the verdict down late Thursday night against Melvin Knight, rejecting defense claims that he should be sentenced to life in prison.

Knight initially received a death sentence in August 2013 for the killing of 30-year-old Jennifer Daugherty in a dingy Greensburg apartment in February 2010.

But the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in November 2016 that Knight deserved a new death penalty trial, finding the jury should have been told that Knight had no criminal record and allowed to consider that as a mitigating factor.

Knight was among six people convicted in Daugherty's death.