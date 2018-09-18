Man arrested for failure to appear in court

A mugshot of Renzo Mendoza. A mugshot of Renzo Mendoza. Photo: /contributed Photo Photo: /contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Man arrested for failure to appear in court 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DARIEN — A man was arrested for failure to appear in court after a routine traffic stop.

One Sept. 10 at 9:37 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle Eastbound on Maple Street drive through a red traffic light on Noroton Avenue. A motor vehicle stop was conducted, during which it was discovered the driver, identified as Renzo Mendoza, had an active warrant from Norwalk police. According to police, the original charge was fifth-degree larceny.

Mendoza, a 28-year-old Norwalk resident, was then placed under arrest. He was transported to headquarters where he was charged with second-degree failure to appear.

At 9:03 p.m. Mendoza posted a $2,500 court-set bond and was released, police said. He was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 20.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568