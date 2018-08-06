Man arrested for missing court date 21 years ago

DARIEN — A man was arrested for failing to appear in court 21 years ago.

On July 31, the Greenwich Police Department notified Darien police it had a suspect in custody. The suspect, Martin Ramirez, had an active bench warrant for failing to appear in court for a DUI arrest in Darien on March 20, 1997.

Ramirez, 47, was processed and held in lieu of $500 bond, which he was unable to post. Ramirez was then transported to state Superior Court in Stamford the following morning. He was charged with second-degree failure to appear.

