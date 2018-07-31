Man arrested for not paying cab fare

DARIEN — A Darien man was arrested after not paying his cab fare, according to police.

On July 25 around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to Hollow Tree Ridge Road on reports of a passenger not paying his cab fare.

The passenger, identified as Ryan Schroeder, had been picked up at Laguardia Airport and brought to the location, according to police. Upon attempting to pay the $178 fare, Schroeder’s credit card was declined. Schroeder then went into his apartment and did not return, at which point the police were called.

Officers noticed the door to the apartment had been forced open and was unsecured. Schroeder told police he forced the door into the apartment because he didn’t have his key and his other family members were not home. He allegedly said he was unaware why his credit card was declined and he had no means of paying the driver. According to police, Schroeder also claimed he had lost his wallet as soon as he entered the apartment.

Family members were contacted by police and verified Schroeder’s name was on the lease and was permitted to be at the apartment.

Schroeder was taken into custody due to not being able to pay the outstanding cab fare. He was charged with sixth-degree larceny and is scheduled to appear on court on Aug. 6.

