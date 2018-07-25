Man arrested for sleeping in post office

DARIEN — On July 20, officers were dispatched to the post office on Heights Road after reports of a person sleeping inside.

Upon arrival, officers identified Robert Houseworth as the individual in question. Houseworth had been warned on numerous occasions not to sleep in the post office, according to police. Houseworth was taken into custody and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing.

He was held in lieu of $500 bond and transported to state Superior Court in Stamford that morning.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com, 203-842-2568