Man arrested for suspended license, pot possession

DARIEN — A car stop resulted in the arrest of a Stamford man.

While monitoring traffic on Post Road on July 27 at 12:55 p.m., an officer observed a car with the license plate’s expiration date obscured.

A DMV records check came back with no information for the vehicle. The car was subsequently pulled over and the driver was identified as Johnson Paulemon, 37, of Stamford.

Paulemon allegedly told the officer he believed his license was suspended, and a DMV records check confirmed the license was suspended for several years.

Darien police said K-9 Kenny conducted a search of the exterior of the car, and Paulemon and the passenger were asked to exit the vehicle. During the search, Kenny alerted police to the presence of narcotic odor on the driver’s side door. An interior search of the vehicle produced a glass pipe, which contained what was suspected to be marijuana residue, and multiple packages of cigar wrappers typically used to smoke marijuana.

According to police, both occupants said marijuana had been smoked in the vehicle recently. The passenger was then released with the vehicle and Paulemon was placed under arrest. When Paulemon was searched at headquarters prior to booking, officers found five plastic baggies containing 5.79 grams of marijuana.

Paulemon was charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana. He posted a $1,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Aug. 10.

