Man arrested for trespassing

A mugshot of Khalile Thomas.

DARIEN — A report of a verbal dispute on Allen O’Neill Drive led to a man being arrested for trespassing on Sunday.

At 12:26 p.m., officers arrived at the residence and met with Khalile Thomas, 27, who said he did not live at the location. Thomas said while he did not live there, the victim and their two children did, according to police. Thomas said the victim had let him stay there for a couple of months, but he called police because he felt the victim was trying to evict him without “due process.”

Officers then spoke with the victim, who said Thomas was permitted to stay with them for two weeks, but it had been one month at this point. The victim said after the first week, Thomas was allegedly told he could not stay any longer because they constantly argued. According to police, the victim said Thomas would still routinely show up and, in the past, they have had to contact police to have him removed from the residence.

The victim said she again told him he could not stay at the residence on Aug. 24, and hadn’t seen him since. When the victim arrived home on Saturday, Thomas was outside the residence and asked if he could shower, but the victim refused.

When the victim returned home on Sunday, Thomas was allegedly inside the residence sleeping. The victim said Thomas was never given a key and all of the doors were left locked, so she was unaware how he got in.

Officers noticed no signs of forced entry. Thomas said he got in through an unlocked rear door and explained that until he gets a job and can afford rent, he had nowhere else to stay, police said.

Thomas was then arrested and transported to police headquarters. He was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, issued $2,500 bond, and was scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 4.

