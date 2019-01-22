Man arrested in connection with car theft

DARIEN — A 20-year-old man from New Jersey was recently arrested and charged in connection to a car theft on Sunswyck Road.

On Jan. 9 at 4:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to Sunswyck Road on the report of a stolen vehicle.

The complainant told officers his son’s friend, later identified as George Peele, had stayed at the residence the evening prior. Peele allegedly departed the residence earlier that morning after being picked up by a friend.

At 4 p.m. the complainant looked out his window and saw his 2017 Jeep Cherokee backing out of his driveway. The vehicle had been locked with the keys stored in his son’s room, according to police.

At 9:30 p.m. the Williamstown Police Department in Massachusetts notified Darien police that they had located the vehicle and taken Peele into custody.

Peele was then charged by Massachusetts police.

