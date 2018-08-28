Man charged with drug paraphernalia possession

DARIEN — A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop by police.

On Aug. 22, an officer on patrol observed a black Infiniti sedan with no front plate and tinted windows. The windows were tinted to the point the officer could not see into the vehicle, police said, and the vehicle’s rear plate was also behind a heavily tinted cover, making it unreadable. The officer then conducted a motor vehicle stop.

While speaking with the driver, identified as Jason Pratt, the officer detected the smell of burnt marijuana. The officer also observed what appeared to be a “blunt” marijuana-cigarette in the door armrest, police said. At this time, K-9 Kenny was called to the scene to perform a search of the vehicle.

Pratt, a 29-year-old Norwalk resident, allegedly told officers he had a medical marijuana card, which he presented. The card was expired as of October 2017 and gave an authorized amount of 2.5 ounces, according to police. A record check would later show the card to be valid and up-to-date, police said.

Pratt then produced two prescription vials, each containing marijuana. When asked if there was any additional marijuana in the vehicle, he indicated there was not.

Due to Pratt using marijuana in a public place, in violation of his prescription card, further investigation was conducted. K-9 Kenny conducted a free-air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle and was alerted to the presence of narcotic odor on the driver side and passenger side front doors, police said.

A search of the vehicle was then conducted. Officers located four THC vaporizer cartridges, each containing THC oil, two vaporizer devices with THC oil, one edible marijuana chocolate bar and one marijuana grinder. There were also four zip-lock bags containing a total of 4.32 ounces of marijuana. Two bags labeled “Indiana Jones,” and two labeled “O.G.”

Pratt was placed under arrest, brought to headquarters and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, no plate, illegal tint, unreadable plate and sale of marijuana. Pratt was released after posting $2,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on Sept. 4.

