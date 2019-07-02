Man convicted in 1992 Wisconsin paper mill death released

WAUPUN, Wis. (AP) — One of six men convicted in the death of a co-worker at a Green Bay paper mill in 1992 has been released from prison.

Seventy-two-year-old Rey Moore was released on parole Tuesday.

Another defendant, Michael Johnson, has told family members he was granted parole that takes effect in July.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that would leave just one defendant — Keith Kutska — imprisoned. Kutska is eligible for parole in 2021.

Another defendant, Michael Piaskowski, was released in 2001 after his conviction was overturned.

Michael Hirn was freed on parole in December. Dale Basten died in June 2018, nine months after being paroled for health reasons.

The six were convicted of killing Tom Monfils, whose body was found in a pulp vat. All the suspects denied killing Monfils.

___

Information from: Press-Gazette Media, http://www.greenbaypressgazette.com