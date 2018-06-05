Man crashes car into retaining wall

DARIEN — A Hollow Tree Ridge Road resident was charged with driving under the influence after his SUV jumped the curb and hit a retaining wall at his apartment complex.

Police said Andrew Lester, 47, was exiting the vehicle when they arrived at the scene of the crash around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The officer detected an odor of alcohol on Lester, who had slurred speech and difficulty maintaining his balance, steadying himself against his car several times. He told officers he was heading north on Hollow Tree Ridge Road and turning left into the apartment complex when he claimed another car cut in front of him, causing him to swerve and crash into the wall.

Lester refused to submit to field sobriety tests and would not take a breath analysis when at headquarters. He was released after posting $100 bond. He is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court on June 13.

A passenger in Lester’s car was taken to Stamford Hospital for treatment. Lester declined medical attention.