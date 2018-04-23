https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Man-critically-injured-after-30-foot-fall-12856708.php
Man critically injured after 30 foot fall
Published 9:47 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A contractor is in critical condition after falling 30 feet from a home in Massachusetts.
Wrentham Police Chief William McGrath says first responders were called to the Wrentham home around 1 p.m. Sunday.
McGrath says the man was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led to the man's fall. Police have not released his identity.
An investigation is ongoing.
View Comments