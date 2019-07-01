Man dies after falling into Norwalk River from boat

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man has died after falling off a boat in the Norwalk River.

The victim was identified Monday as 62-year-old Jozef Gorski, of Easton.

Witnesses said Gorski appeared to slip while stepping off a boat onto a dock in Norwalk at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

First responders conducted a search of the river when he didn't initially resurface. He was later found and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death remains under investigation and results of an autopsy are pending.