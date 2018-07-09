Man dies after fireworks accident in northeast Iowa

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an 18-year-old man died after a fireworks accident in northeast Iowa.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says deputies and medics were sent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the man's home about 2 miles northeast (3 kilometers) of Waverly. Sheriff's Deputy Jason Ellison said Monday that Coltin Carolus was lighting off fireworks with friends when he got too close to a device that may have malfunctioned. It exploded on the ground instead of being shot into the air and then exploding. Ellison says no one else was injured.

He would not describe Carolus' injuries. The sheriff's office news release says Carolus was taken to Waverly Hospital and then transferred to Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. The release says he was taken office life support around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.