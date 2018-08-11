https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Man-dies-in-river-boating-accident-13149047.php
Man dies in river boating accident
HADDAM, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died during a boating accident in Connecticut.
State Environmental Conservation Police responded to a report of a single vessel boating accident on the Connecticut River on Friday afternoon in Haddam.
Witnesses at the Haddam Meadows State Park Boat Launch saw a small open skiff capsized, with a man floating face down in the water.
Emergency personnel transported 64-year-old Gunnar Grenman of Higganum to Middlesex Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities are investigating the accident and its cause.
