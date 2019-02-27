Man dies in single-vehicle crash

LEBANON, Conn. (AP) — A man has died in a crash that shut down Route 87 in Connecticut.

State police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Lebanon.

Firefighters say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Route 87, also known as Trumbull Highway, was closed for several hours after the crash. It has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.