Man drowns at popular southern Oklahoma tourist destination

DAVIS, Okla. (AP) — Authorities in southern Oklahoma say a 39-year-old man has apparently drowned at a popular tourist destination.

Officials say the victim disappeared about noon Friday at Turner Falls near Davis, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the man was standing on a ledge when he slipped and fell into the water. A team of divers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovered his body at about 4 p.m. His name has not been released.

It's the second apparent drowning at Turner Falls in less than a week. Authorities say a 27-year-old woman from North Texas died on Wednesday when she slipped from a ledge and didn't resurface. She was not identified.

Officials say that since 2016, at least eight people have drowned at Turner Falls.