Man facing threatening, disorderly conduct charges

DARIEN — A local man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill people and getting physical during an argument.

Police were dispatched around 1:18 p.m. on Aug. 26 after a report of an intoxicated individual acting irrationally.

As officers neared the victims’ residence, they observed an individual, identified as Gerard Gibney III, standing in the middle of the roadway. When asked, Gibney told officers he was OK and simply had an argument with the victims.

Officers noticed signs of intoxication and could smell the odor of alcohol coming from Gibney. Gibney, 35, admitted to drinking rum, according to police. While officers were talking to Gibney, he continually used profanity loudly in reference to one of the victims.

The disagreement began when Gibney attempted to bring a gallon of milk to the second floor of the residence, police said. When one of the victims asked him not to, Gibney allegedly threw the gallon of milk. He then pushed a second victim and challenged them to a fight, police said. Gibney then pushed the first victim and proceeded to call them obscenities.

During the course of this altercation, Gibney allegedly threatened to kill the victims as well. Both victims reported Gibney being aggressive with them in the past, but never physical until now. The victims told police Gibney made threats to kill other people related to them who were not present.

Gibney was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct and threatening. He was released on a written promise to appear and given a court date of Aug. 30. A condition of release requiring Gibney to have no contact with the victims was also put in place.

