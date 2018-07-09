Man falls from inflatable chair, drowns in Alder Lake

EATONVILLE, Wash. (AP) — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says a Kent man drowned in Alder Lake near Eatonville, Washington.

The News Tribune reports that the 33-year-old man was on an inflatable chair east of the swimming area, outside the buoys, when he slipped off the chair and fell into the water about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer says the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, attempted to swim to shore, but did not make it.

Sheriff's divers responded and attempted to find the man, but they could not locate him.

Divers were back at the lake Sunday in an attempt to locate the man's body, which is in about 30 feet of water that's filled with stumps and debris.

