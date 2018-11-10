Man fined $12,000 for burning demolition waste

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation has ordered a man to pay $12,000 for burning demolition waste.

The department says Michael Riendeau Sr. violated air pollution control and solid waste regulations when he burned and buried the waste on his Brownington property in 2016.

According to the department, Riendeau received about six dump truck loads of waste and household items from a nearby fire-damaged home.

By burning the waste, Riendeau impacted nearby homes and triggered a response from the Orleans Fire Department.

The fire department spent two hours extinguishing the blaze.

Riendeau has been ordered to do a full cleanup approved by the department.