Man hit, killed by train in southern Montana identified

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was hit and killed by a train in southern Montana.

Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis says 46-year-old Johnny Fighter, of Billings, was hit by the train in Hardin on Wednesday evening and died at the scene. The Billings Gazette reports investigators have not detailed the circumstances of the death but say foul play is not suspected.

No other information has been released.

