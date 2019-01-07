Man in the middle: DNC chair prepares for tough primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is at the center of the biggest test his party has faced in recent history.

Fresh off the party's November midterm victories, the DNC chairman is set to make several key decisions that will shape a long and potentially divisive presidential primary fight.

Most important, he's setting the rules for early debates that could shape a large field of candidates. Perez acknowledges that how he manages the task will go a long way in deciding whether voters trust that the process is fair.

That's a key measure after the 2016 primary fight left supporters of Bernie Sanders convinced that party leaders tilted the scales in favor of Hillary Clinton.