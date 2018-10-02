Man involved in altercation at Darien Transfer Station

DARIEN — A Stamford man was banned from the Darien Transfer Station after being involved in a physical altercation there.

On Sept. 26 at 11:14 p.m. officers were sent to the station after a report of a physical altercation between a town employee and a patron. The suspect departed the scene before officers arrived, but a license plate was given which belonged on a car registered to Stamford resident David Pang.

The town employee told police the silver sedan attempted to drive under the gate-arm to the transfer station behind the vehicle in front of it, without checking in. The employee noted the vehicle was not displaying a valid sticker to access the transfer station. When the gate closed, the silver sedan was struck on the roof by the closing arm.

Pang, 76, then began yelling at the employee, police said. He allegedly reached into the booth where the town employee was sitting and pulled at his shirt while continuing to yell. The employee responded by pushing Pang back and closing the window to the booth. At that time, Pang departed the scene. No injuries were reported by the town employee.

Upon being contacted by police, Pang told officers he was under the impression no sticker was needed to use the transfer station. Pang said he believed the employee intentionally closed the gate on his vehicle as he attempted to enter. Pang allegedly admitted to officers that he exited his vehicle and pulled the employee’s shirt. According to police, superficial marks on the roof of Pang’s car were found.

Pang is now forbidden from returning to the station, police said. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for breach of peace and released on a written promise to appear. Pang is due in state Superior Court in Stamford on Oct. 5.

