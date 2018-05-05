https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Man-killed-by-train-in-Emmaus-name-not-yet-12890736.php
Man killed by train in Emmaus, name not yet released
Published 1:59 pm, Saturday, May 5, 2018
MACUNGIE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities aren't yet identifying a man struck and killed by a freight train in eastern Pennsylvania.
Norfolk Southern Corp. says a westbound train struck the man on the track in Emmaus shortly after 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Public relations manager Jonathan Glass says the mixed-freight train heading from Allentown to Birmingham, Alabama, used emergency brakes but wasn't able to avoid striking the man.
The Lehigh County coroner's office said the man was a 35-year-old Macungie resident, but his identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
An autopsy is scheduled Monday to determine the cause and manner of death.
View Comments