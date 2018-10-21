Man killed in eastern Oregon while checking tire pressure

BAKER CITY, Oregon (AP) — A man was killed on Oregon Route 86 near Baker City while checking the air pressure on his trailer's tires.

KBOI reports Dennis Tim Cheney of Walla Walla, Washington had pulled his truck and trailer over on the shoulder of the westbound lane to check tire pressure.

Oregon State Police say another vehicle traveling westbound crossed into the shoulder and hit Cheney.

Cheney was pronounced dead at the scene Friday evening.