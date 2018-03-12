https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Man-killed-in-wrong-way-crash-12746223.php
Man killed in wrong-way crash
Published 9:46 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
SEATTLE (AP) — A man was killed after being hit by a car going the wrong way at the intersection of two major highways in Seattle.
The fatal crash happed early Sunday morning at the Interstate 5 and Interstate 90 interchange.
The 25-year-old man from Issaquah died as he was driving a station wagon and was struck head-on by a 20-year-old man from Mercer Island in an SUV.
The wrong-way driver from the SUV was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash blocked parts of the highway for four hours.
