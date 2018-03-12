Man killed in wrong-way crash

SEATTLE (AP) — A man was killed after being hit by a car going the wrong way at the intersection of two major highways in Seattle.

The fatal crash happed early Sunday morning at the Interstate 5 and Interstate 90 interchange.

The 25-year-old man from Issaquah died as he was driving a station wagon and was struck head-on by a 20-year-old man from Mercer Island in an SUV.

The wrong-way driver from the SUV was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash blocked parts of the highway for four hours.