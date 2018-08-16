Man located in Maine after going missing overnight

HAMPDEN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say game wardens have located a man alive after he went missing overnight.

Police say 67-year-old Donald Cobb Jr. was found early Thursday. Local police in Hampden requested help on Wednesday in searching for Cobb, who suffers from dementia. Cobb had been last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Game wardens and K-9 teams searched areas of thick cover to find Cobb before locating him a short distance from his home. Police say he was in good health. Heavy downpours had passed through the area, potentially making the situation more dangerous.