Man police say threw 2 dogs from balcony charged with felony

CHICAGO (AP) — A felony charge has been filed against a man who Chicago police say threw a 17-year-olld Chihuahua and another small dog off a second-floor balcony during a fight with his wife.

Officer Jennifer Bryk tells the Chicago Tribun e that 51-year-old Jerald Jeske of Park Ridge has been charged with one felony count of aggravated cruelty and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday after the incident Monday night in which the Chihuahua was killed. She says the second dog ran away and hasn't been found.

Police say Jeske's wife told officers that her husband slapped her twice, yelled at her that she loved her dogs more than she loved him and threatened to kill the animals before he threw the animals off the apartment balcony.