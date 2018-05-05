Man's body found in western Massachusetts pond

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — State Police have recovered a body in a western Massachusetts pond.

An unidentified man was pulled out of the water of Amherst's Puffer's Pond by the state police dive team and local divers around 5:43 p.m. Friday.

The Northwestern District Attorney's office says Saturday that the body had been submerged for several hours.

Foul play is not suspected in relation to the man's death. No further details are available.