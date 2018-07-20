Man sentenced to prison over fake airport bomb threat

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio man who called in a bomb threat to an airport so he wouldn't miss his flight has been sentenced to four months in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 40-year-old Dana Carter, of Dayton, was sentenced Thursday for his calls to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in October.

Court records show Carter made a series of calls saying there was a bomb on a flight bound for Dallas, Texas.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that flight ended up being cancelled due to the threat, and Carter was placed on another flight that left less than two hours later.

Carter has been ordered to pay about $7,700 in restitution to United Airlines over the cancelled flight.

Carter's attorney says the fake bomb threat was a "foolish act."