Man struck and killed by train at crossing in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — A man is dead after being struck by a Canadian Pacific Railway train in Detroit Lakes.

Police say the 57-year-old pedestrian was hit at a crossing about 12:15 a.m. Monday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The man's name wasn't immediately released. His last known address was Fergus Falls.