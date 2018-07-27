Man suffers burns from fire that started in apartment garage

LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was burned after a fire began in apartment garage in an Omaha suburb.

Fire crews were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday to the Shadow Ridge complex in La Vista. Authorities say the blaze spread to two adjoining garages but didn't reach the residents' buildings.

The man was working on a truck in his garage when the fire started. He suffered burns on his hands in trying to extinguish the flames. His name wasn't released.