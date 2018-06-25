Man suffers significant burn injuries in basement fire

GLENN DALE, Md. (AP) — Officials say a man suffered significant burn injuries in a fire in the basement of a Maryland home.

Prince George's County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady says the fire started at the home in Glenn Dale on Sunday around 11:00 a.m.

Officials tell WJLA-TV that a sprinkler extinguished the blaze and the man was taken to the burn unit in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

