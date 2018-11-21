Man survives crash of plane in Wisconsin field

SAND CREEK, Wis. (AP) — A pilot has survived the crash of a Cirrus airplane that deployed its parachute and went down in a field in western Wisconsin.

Dunn County authorities were called to the crash in the Township of Sand Creek on Wednesday. Shortly afterward, the pilot arrived at the Sand Creek Fire Department. He was the only person aboard the plane and was not hurt.

The plane was found in a harvested cornfield and had struck an irrigator.

The pilot, from Duluth, Minnesota, was flying from Cumberland, Wisconsin, to Akron, Ohio, when he says the plane had mechanical issues. An airframe parachute was deployed, and the plane went down in the field.

A federal investigator was going to the scene.