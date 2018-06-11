Man swept to death in Sequoia National Park river





Photo: Focqus, LLC/Getty Images/iStockphoto Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 A file photo of the Kaweah River flowing Sequoia National Park. A 36-year-old Los Angeles man was reported swept down the middle fork of the Kaweah River on Sunday. A file photo of the Kaweah River flowing Sequoia National Park. A 36-year-old Los Angeles man was reported swept down the middle fork of the Kaweah River on Sunday. Photo: Focqus, LLC/Getty Images/iStockphoto Image 2 of 2 This Sunday, June 10, 2018 photo from the U.S. National Park Service shows the Kaweah River, just upstream from the spot a man was swept to his death in the fast-flowing river in Sequoia National Park in California's Sierra Nevada. Swift-water rescue crews from the park and Tulare County responded, but the 36-year-man was found deceased. His name was not immediately released. Ranger Elizabeth Dietzen says that with temperatures rising, the rivers look very inviting but they are swift, cold and dangerous. (Mike Theune/U.S. National Park Service via AP) less This Sunday, June 10, 2018 photo from the U.S. National Park Service shows the Kaweah River, just upstream from the spot a man was swept to his death in the fast-flowing river in Sequoia National Park in ... more Photo: Mike Theune, AP Man swept to death in Sequoia National Park river 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A Sequoia National Park visitor was swept to his death in a fast-flowing river.

The National Park Service says the 36-year-old Los Angeles man was reported being swept down the middle fork of the Kaweah River on Sunday.

Swift-water rescue crews from the park and Tulare County responded but the man was found deceased, the first such fatality in the park this year. His name was not immediately released.

Ranger Elizabeth Dietzen says that with temperatures rising the rivers look very inviting but they are swift, cold and dangerous.

The rivers that flow through Sequoia and adjacent Kings Canyon National Park are fed by Sierra snowmelt and are much faster than people expect.